Francisco Lindor achieved an impressive home run feat during Friday's matchup between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies.

Lindor was trouble for the Rockies' bullpen. He stepped up to bat four times throughout the night and was successful on three attempts. He made three hits for two RBI, contributing half of the Mets' runs in the game.

Two of his hits proved to be more astounding. Those swings ended up being home runs, but how he did it was unique. He got the homers as he hit both balls from both sides of the plate.

What's next for Francisco Lindor, Mets

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates his solo home run against the Colorado Rockies with third baseman Brett Baty (7) during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More New York Mets News
New York Mets second baseman Ronny Mauricio (10) catches a fly ball by Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
David Stearns reveals why Mets haven’t called up Ronny Mauricio amid hot start in Triple-AZachary Howell ·
May 11, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The thing Pete Alonso loves most about Francisco LindorMike Gianakos ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after being forced out during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field.
Mets’ Carlos Mendoza drops defiant Juan Soto take amid 0-for-16 slumpJoey Mistretta ·
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza visits the field after New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) was hit by a pitch during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field.
Mets’ Carlos Mendoza acknowledges concerning issue after loss to White SoxTroy Finnegan ·
May 26, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
David Ortiz hits Mets with ‘Barry Bonds’ warning on Juan SotoMike Gianakos ·
Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski before game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.
Dave Dombrowski sends ‘dogfight’ warning to PhilliesZachary Howell ·

Beating the Rockies, who have the worst record in the league, wasn't too hard for Francisco Lindor and the Mets.

The Mets took a 3-0 lead after four innings. Even though the Rockies scored a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings to make the game close, New York added one more run as they closed out the game in the ninth.

New York's bullpen did a solid job at limiting scoring opportunities from the Rockies. In 33 at-bats, Colorado only hit the ball six times and got one walk throughout the entire game. Mets pitcher David Peterson got the win after being on the mound for 5.2 innings. He had a 2.69 ERA as he struck out five batters and conceding one run.

New York improved to a 35-22 overall record, holding the second spot in the NL East Division standings. They are one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed in the division while being even with the Chicago Cubs for the second-best record in the NL.

The Mets will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Rockies. The contest will take place on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET. After that, the series finale will take place on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET.