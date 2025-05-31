Francisco Lindor achieved an impressive home run feat during Friday's matchup between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies.

Lindor was trouble for the Rockies' bullpen. He stepped up to bat four times throughout the night and was successful on three attempts. He made three hits for two RBI, contributing half of the Mets' runs in the game.

Two of his hits proved to be more astounding. Those swings ended up being home runs, but how he did it was unique. He got the homers as he hit both balls from both sides of the plate.

Francisco Lindor has homered from both sides of the plate tonight! pic.twitter.com/uQ4Pqww5JP — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Francisco Lindor, Mets

Article Continues Below

Beating the Rockies, who have the worst record in the league, wasn't too hard for Francisco Lindor and the Mets.

The Mets took a 3-0 lead after four innings. Even though the Rockies scored a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings to make the game close, New York added one more run as they closed out the game in the ninth.

New York's bullpen did a solid job at limiting scoring opportunities from the Rockies. In 33 at-bats, Colorado only hit the ball six times and got one walk throughout the entire game. Mets pitcher David Peterson got the win after being on the mound for 5.2 innings. He had a 2.69 ERA as he struck out five batters and conceding one run.

New York improved to a 35-22 overall record, holding the second spot in the NL East Division standings. They are one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed in the division while being even with the Chicago Cubs for the second-best record in the NL.

The Mets will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Rockies. The contest will take place on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET. After that, the series finale will take place on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET.