Francisco Lindor welcomed his third child on Sunday but wasted no time getting back to work. Though MLB grants players up to three days of paternity leave, the shortstop rejoined the team immediately, watching from the bench as they rolled to a 10-4 win over the Marlins at loanDepot Park. His wife, Katia, gave birth to their first son, Koa Amani, in Orlando, Fla.

After traveling from Houston, the Mets had Sunday off in South Florida, giving Lindor the chance to witness his son’s birth that afternoon. But did he ever think about sitting out Monday’s game?

“I wasn’t having the baby – my wife did,” Lindor said in an interview with the Post. “She said it was OK to leave, and I left.”

Just two days after playfully dismissing the idea that his sluggish start to the season was tied to the impending birth of his third child, Francisco Lindor welcomed his first son, Koa Amani Lindor. He and his wife, Katia, shared the news in a joint Instagram post. Koa joins his older sisters, Kalina Zoé and Amapola Chloé.

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets cruising past the Miami Marlins

Manager Carlos Mendoza wasn’t the least bit surprised that Lindor rejoined the team right away. Still, he urged Lindor to take his time returning on Monday, with Luisangel Acuña filling in at shortstop. Lindor stayed on the bench for the entire game.

“This is a guy that wants to show, and wants to perform and help the team. Even when his wife is having a baby, he is still thinking about the team. That’s who he is. He’s a leader,” said the Mets manager.

Following the birth of his second daughter in June 2023, Lindor sat out a start but later stepped in as a pinch hitter, only to be hit by a pitch. The next day, fittingly on Father’s Day, he wasted no time making an impact, smashing a home run in his first at-bat.

The Mets powered their way to a commanding 10-4 win over the Marlins, combining steady offensive production with relentless pressure at the plate. The victory brought New York back to .500 at 2-2, while Miami slipped to 3-2. A well-rounded lineup fueled the effort, racking up 11 hits as seven different starters made key contributions.

Miami lost to Lindor and the Mets in the series opener, surrendering eight unanswered runs in the middle innings. Pete Alonso’s grand slam in the fifth inning put the finishing touch on the victory. While the Mets’ offensive outburst stole the headlines, the real buzz behind the scenes centered on how teams are actively building that power from the ground up.