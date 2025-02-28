It is hard to believe that Francisco Lindor is about to enter his 11th MLB season. It does not feel that long ago that he was a rising star shortstop with the then-Cleveland Indians, doing his part to redefine the position by swinging a big bat that perfectly complemented his dependable glove. Despite Lindor's bountiful talent, his teammates still pushed him hard. He is returning the favor on the New York Mets.

The 2024 National League MVP runner-up and four-time All-Star admitted that he takes a firm but sincere approach to his leadership style, making it his mission to get the most out of the younger ballplayers.

“I talk a lot of s**t,” Lindor told the “Foul Territory” podcast at Mets spring training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He is continuing the cycle that started in Cleveland, one that preaches tough love. Though, the 31-year-old emphasizes the importance of being supportive while talking trash. That was not always his experience on his former team.

“There were some players that talked c**p, but they had my back, and they legitimately wanted the best for me,” Lindor recalled. “And others talk c**p because… {I don't know}. So, I try to be the one that talks and also pushes the players to be better, and be there for them and back them up whenever I got to back them up.”

Expand Tweet

Can Francisco Lindor lead the Mets to another special season?

Lindor is the unofficial captain of the Mets, with many anticipating the title to become a ceremonial one ahead of the 2025 season. He has taken on a vocal leadership role over the last couple of years and settled in as the face of the franchise following Jacob deGrom's exit. Juan Soto has a strong claim to that label after signing a historic 15-year, $765 million contract in free agency, but Lindor will still be looked upon as the heart and soul of the squad.

Since Jose Iglesias might not be returning to New York, the four-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glover (one platinum) is one of the guys tasked with infusing energy and a strong veteran presence in the clubhouse. That job is easier when he is coming through in the batter's box and on the field, both of which he did plenty of in 2024.

Lindor batted .273 with 33 home runs and 91 RBIs while slugging .500 and recording 16 outs above average, per FanGraphs. His value can effectively be summed up by a playoff-clinching, heart-stopping two-run blast versus the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a regular season finale doubleheader. Mets fans are eager to see what he has in store for them this year.

And so are his teammates. Francisco Lindor aims to find a balance between instilling motivation and encouragement, as New York gears up for a highly anticipated MLB campaign.