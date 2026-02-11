The New York Mets are currently preparing for the upcoming 2026 MLB season, which is slated to get underway at the end of next month. The Mets come into this season with high expectations, despite watching two star players in Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso walk out the door in free agency this winter.

On Wednesday, the Mets got some unfortunate news on one of their star players as spring training gets underway.

“Francisco Lindor will undergo surgery on his left hamate today, Carlos Mendoza said,” reported Jorge Castillo of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

It was first reported earlier in the week by ESPN that Lindor may need to undergo surgery for the injury, which had reportedly been bothering the star for multiple years.

Article Continues Below

Lindor wasn't the only star in the MLB to have to undergro the procedure, as Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll was also announced to have the same injury on Wednesday.

“For those unfamiliar, the hamate bone — which could cause Corbin Carroll, Francisco Lindor and Jackson Holliday to miss Opening Day — is a small, hook-shaped bone on the palm, just underneath the pinky, that is particularly susceptible to breaking,” reported ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan on X.

At this point, there is no timetable for Lindor's recovery, but Passan noted that “hitters who undergo the surgery to fix it often talk about how their power takes months to return.”

In any case, the Mets will hope that Lindor is able to return to the lineup before their 2026 season gets underway in late March.