New York Mets star infielder Francisco Lindor hit a walk-off homer to win a game for the team against St. Louis. The Mets knocked off the Cardinals Friday, 5-4.

Lindor was ecstatic about hitting that game-winning home run.

“It felt fantastic,” Lindor said per the Athletic, “because I knew we were going to win.”

Lindor is having a great season for the Mets. He is hitting .263 on the season with two home runs. Lindor is one of several Major League Baseball players this season giving the torpedo bat a try.

Lindor's home run was the third time in his career that he had a walk-off, per the New York Post. It was his first time accomplishing that feat with the Mets.

The Mets are now 13-7 on the season after defeating the Cardinals Friday. New York has six victories in the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor is helping lift the Mets offense

Lindor is having a special year. Not only is he helping lift the ball club, he recently became a father once again.

The Mets shortstop is just enjoying the ride. He was given a Gatorade bath after walking off Friday.

“It felt like a fantastic team win,” Lindor added about the win Friday. “So at the end, when you help the team win after all the guys did all the stuff I mentioned, it felt really good.”

Lindor finished the game with just that one hit, but it was a beauty. New York trailed in the contest by a run after five and a half innings, but New York battled back to take the win.

The shortstop is seen as a a strong supporter to the club's offense. The Mets have Juan Soto and Pete Alonso leading the lineup this season, and Lindor is another strong bat.

Things seem to be clicking well for the Mets. Even though the club has some new faces, the chemistry is working well. New York has a stellar home record this year, with only one home loss in eight games heading into Saturday.

New York is pushing as hard as they can this year to make the World Series. They almost made it last year, but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. The Mets paid big money this offseason to sign Soto, so each win is extremely valuable.

The Mets and Cardinals play again on Saturday. New York fans hope Lindor keeps hitting baseballs out of the park.