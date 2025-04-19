The New York Mets improved to 13-7 on Friday night with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. They managed to win this contest in epic fashion as well, with superstar Francisco Lindor smacking his very first walk-off homer since joining the Mets.

Lindor knew it was gone the second the baseball left the bat:

FRANCISCO LINDOR WALK-OFF HOME RUN FOR THE METS 🍿🔥pic.twitter.com/dXWyyl2Kh3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 19, 2025

All the way to the upper deck. Lindor even pimped it. While that was only his second long ball of 2025 so far, the Mets' shortstop certainly came through in the clutch when his team needed him most. That's what we call a no-doubter.

Lindor is going to be a key piece in New York's pursuit of a World Series title this year. Sure, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso are important as well, but Lindor is one of the leaders of this group and a game-changer on both sides of the ball.

Heading into Friday's matchup, Lindor was slashing .268 with 19 hits in 71 at-bats. The Mets' bats have yet to really wake up, sitting 22nd in average and hits while ranking just 19th in runs scored with 4.0 per game. Soto is off to a slow start to begin his Mets career.

The only guy really flourishing at the dish is Alonso, who has five bombs and a .343 average prior to Friday. He's also driven in 21. On a more positive note, New York has now won back-to-back games against the Cardinals and will have a chance at the sweep on Saturday and Sunday.

Hopefully, Friday's homer is the start of something special for Lindor as he looks to find his power stroke. The Mets will have a tough series ahead of them after St. Louis leaves town as the Philadelphia Phillies come to Flushing Meadows for a three-game series.

We'll see if Lindor can pick up where he left off on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field.