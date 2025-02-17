The New York Mets made the biggest splash of the MLB offseason by signing Juan Soto. But their moves surrounding Soto are what make them a serious contender in the National League. One of those signings, Frankie Montas, has been shut down with an injury just days into Mets' spring training. New York Post beat reporter Mika Puma broke the news from Port St. Lucie on Monday.

“Frankie Montas has not been throwing and will apparently remain shut down for a significant stretch. More info coming soon,” Puma reported.

ESPN's Jorge Castillo followed up with a timeline, “Mets right-hander Frankie Montas has a high-grade lat strain, according to manager Carlos Mendoza. He’ll be shut down for 6-8 weeks.”

Montas is signed for $17 million this season and has a player option for 2026 at the same number. After a season split between the Reds and Brewers, Montas signed with former Brewers executive David Stearns and the Mets. Under the guidance of the famed pitching factory in Milwaukee, he had a solid second half. The Mets have implemented the same system and could get the most out of Montas.

Now, the Mets have to worry about the depth of their pitching rotation heading into the season. If Montas is out long-term, they could thrust prospects Christian Scott or Brandon Sproat into action. Or Stearns could get back on the phone and get a veteran to pitch while Montas is out.

Should the Mets make a move amid Frankie Montas' injury?

There are still veterans available who would fit perfectly into the Mets rotation. One is Jose Quintana, who was with the team last year and shined in their rotation. He posted a 3.70 ERA over two seasons and made three solid starts in the playoffs this year. But Stearns pivoted away from him this offseason, pursuing Montas and Sean Manaea.

This injury may push a massive trade across the finish line. The Padres could trade Dylan Cease before this season, as his contract is expiring and their ownership situation may prevent an extension. If the Mets were willing to pay the prospect price to get Cease, they now have the spot in their rotation for him.

Behind Montas, the Mets' rotation depth is the weak point of their team. They are trying to transition former Yankees closer Clay Holmes to a starter and have Griffin Canning slotted into their fifth spot. So even if Montas comes back early in the regular season, they could need another arm to get through the season. This Mets team is built to win now and they cannot let this injury knock them sideways.