As the New York Mets traded for Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers, the move gives the team a highly productive pitcher for next season, but speculation around his long-term future is present. While rumors surround the Mets and Peralta regarding a potential contract extension, the pitcher himself would be asked about that.

When asked if he's thought about an immediate contract extension or waiting to see how the season plays out in his first year with New York, it seems he needs more time to figure that out.

“I just got here. I think that I've got to… share time with my teammates, think about different ideas, learn about everybody, coaches, the organization in general, and then we can see,” Peralta said, via SNY Mets.

Freddy Peralta was asked if he's thought about a contract extension: "I just got here. I think that I've got to… share time with my teammates, think about different ideas, learn about everybody, coaches, the organization in general, and then we can see." pic.twitter.com/oZKbyyNUQs — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 27, 2026

Freddy Peralta reportedly interested in Mets contract extension

Article Continues Below

As the Mets hope that Peralta puts them over the edge, among other players they have acquired, there have been reports on a contract extension and whether the pitcher would be open to it. According to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the 29-year-old pitcher is “open to signing a contract extension” with New York.

“Given the cost for Peralta, it's certainly possible that the Mets would want to extend the right-hander before he reaches free agency next winter. But according to The Athletic, the Mets are focused on 2026 with Peralta for now. However, Peralta is open to signing a contract extension with the Mets, as sources told Mets On SI,” Ragazzo wrote last Thursday.

At any rate, Peralta is looking to replicate for the most part his season from last year, where with the Brewers, he recorded a 2.70 ERA to go along with 204 strikeouts and a 17-6 record. He also looks to help the Mets after the team finished with an 83-79 record, putting them second in the NL East, which eliminated them from the MLB playoffs.

As always, New York will be a team that has high expectations going into the 2026 season.