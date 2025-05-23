For the second offseason in a row, New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns made low-key moves to address the starting pitching rotation rather than pursue a high-profile free agent or trade option. The strategy appeared even riskier this year, though, as both Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas suffered injuries in spring training. Against all odds, the club owns MLB's lowest ERA at 2.82. Theoretically, the unit could get even stronger in the near future.

That's right, reinforcements are on the way. Montas, who is on the injured list with a high-grade right lat strain, is expected to make his first rehab start for High-A affiliate Brooklyn on Saturday, per longtime MLB insider Jon Heyman. Manaea is still working through his right oblique strain but is approximately two weeks behind Montas. The rich could soon get richer.

But who will be the odd man out? What initially seemed like a severe scarcity is now a surplus, leaving manager Carlos Mendoza with difficult decisions to make.

Mets' rotation is one of the most pleasant surprises of the year

Kodai Senga is enjoying a spectacular start to 2025 after missing almost the entire 2024 campaign, posting a National League-best 1.43 ERA in 50 1/3 innings. Former New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes has transitioned splendidly to the rotation, holding opponents to a .654 OPS and logging a team-high 54 2/3 innings of work. Left-hander David Peterson is providing reliable production yet again, tallying a 2.86 ERA in nine starts. Inexpensive pickup Griffin Canning is 5-1 with a 2.47 ERA.

And not to be overshadowed, Tylor Megill is striking out 31 percent of the batters he is facing. His 3.56 ERA is the worst among the Mets' starters, but the advanced metrics are in the 29-year-old's favor. When taking account all the evidence, making room for Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas is an arduous chore. And yet, it will almost certainly happen.

Manaea played a major role in New York earning an NL Wild Card berth last season and signed a three-year, $75 million contract to remain in Flushing. When healthy, the veteran southpaw will have a spot in the rotation.

The Mets have also made a sizable commitment to Montas, inking the righty to a two-year deal for $34 million in free agency. He has struggled since the then-Oakland Athletics traded him to the New York Yankees in 2022, but the organization clearly believes in the 32-year-old Dominican.

Megill, Peterson and Canning are all fighting for a slot in the starting staff. They must try to avoid any distractions, however, and stay dialed-in on the mound. Their collective efforts are a big reason why the Mets (30-20) are one of the top clubs in the NL to this point.

Griffin Canning could make Mendoza's decision even harder if he thrives versus the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) on Friday night. Meanwhile, Montas will prepare to clear a pivotal recovery checkpoint when he pitches for the Brooklyn Cyclones this weekend.