The New York Mets are making unique history from Saturday through Monday in their games against the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies.

New York was coming off a 5-4 win over the Reds, beginning the three-game set. Going into Saturday's contest, the team decided to declare their three starting pitchers for the next three days.

Jonah Tong had the mound on Saturday, Brandon Sproat will start on Sunday while Nolan McLean will headline the bullpen on Monday. This presents unique history for the franchise, per MLB reporter Sarah Slangs.

“With Jonah Tong starting today and Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean scheduled to start Sunday and Monday, this will be the first time in Mets history they start 3 straight pitchers, each entering having made 4 career MLB appearances or fewer,” Slangs wrote.

How Jonah Tong, Mets played against Reds

Unfortunately for Jonah Tong, his start wouldn't end with a win as the Mets lost 6-3 to the Reds on Saturday.

New York's offense didn't meet the moment throughout the matchup. They landed nine hits after 33 at-bats but were unable to make the big plays down the stretch to get momentum against Cincinnati.

The Mets' bullpen had their issues against the Reds' offense. They conceded six hits after 28 at-bats, including three home runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Tong lasted six innings on the mound, striking out six batters while allowing three hits and four runs.

New York fell to a 76-66 record on the season, holding the second spot of the NL East Division standings. They are seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed.

The Mets will look to bounce back in their series finale against the Reds, hoping to secure the tiebreaker. The contest will take place on Sept. 7 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

After that, they will begin their next series against the Phillies. They will remain on the road for that one as Game 1 will take place on Sept. 8 at 6:45 p.m. ET.