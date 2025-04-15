It has been a strong start to the 2025 season for the New York Mets. They moved to 11-5 on the year after taking a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday, and their pitching, in particular, has been a major bright spot through the first 16 games of the new campaign. However, an unfortunate injury befell one of the Mets' key bench pieces in Jose Siri, who is now set to miss a considerable amount of time.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Siri was diagnosed with a fractured tibia and he's headed to the injured list. The Mets center fielder sustained the injury in the early goings of their 3-1 loss to the Athletics two days ago when he fouled a pitch off his leg. He immediately crumpled to the ground in pain, and he had to be helped up back to the dugout and needed to ride the A's golf cart (which broke down) en route to the clubhouse.

While Siri and the Mets are disappointed with this unfortunate development, the 29-year-old is confident that he can crush his recovery process and be back out on the field in no time.

“It's obviously disappointing,” Siri said through his translator, via SNY on X (formerly Twitter). “[But] I'm a quick healer, so hopefully something good can come out of it.”

Siri has played in 10 games thus far this season and hasn't been very productive during his trips to the plate. He has a slash line of .050/.208/.100 thus far this season. But the 29-year-old's value for the Mets doesn't lie in his production with the bat. He is a known speedster and defensive specialist who can provide a bit of pop, and his contributions will be missed over the next few months at the very least.

Who will the Mets turn to in the aftermath of Jose Siri's injury?

With Jose Siri poised to be out for an extended period, the Mets will be turning to Tyrone Taylor as their everyday center fielder for the time being. Taylor profiles similarly to Siri as a baserunning/defensive specialist, but thus far this year, he has been worse than Siri in all aspects of the ballgame.

The Mets will now have an open roster spot, and it's not quite clear which direction they will be taking when it comes to filling that roster spot. Fans are calling for the team to promote Drew Gilbert, their 24-year-old top outfield prospect.