One famed radio host doesn't seem to be a huge fan of New York Mets slugger Juan Soto. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason says Soto isn't a “needle mover,” per WFAN Radio.

Boomer says Juan Soto is not a "needle mover," and the Mets "way overpaid"

Esiason feels the same way about New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

“Derek Jeter was not a needle mover. He was a clutch player,” Esiason said.

The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback did give that praise though to a few other current Major League Baseball players.

“I think there's three athletes in baseball that move the needle,” Esiason said. “That would be Shohei Ohtani, the great Aaron Judge, and Paul Skenes.”

When challenged on the statement by his colleague, Esiason did admit that Soto is an excellent ball player. He doesn't feel however that Soto deserved the gargantuan contract the Mets gave him.

“I don't think he moves the needle,” Esiason added. “I think they way overpaid for him, but that's their money, that's my team, and I want him to do well and I want us to win.”

Soto signed a 15 year, $765 million contract this offseason in free agency.

Juan Soto will have to prove his worth for the Mets this year

Soto's contract is truly remarkable. He and the Mets are tied together in a marriage for many years to come.

New York made the NLCS last season, but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets enter the 2025 season with high expectations, partly due to the signing of Soto. Pete Alonso also remained with the team, instead of leaving for another club. The two are expected to work together in tandem to lead the Mets to glory.

This season, Soto has already hit his first home run for the Mets. New York lost on Opening Day, but bounced back Friday to defeat the Houston Astros 3-1. Soto homered in a powerful blast that went 390 feet.

“It's always great to have the first one,” Soto said, per ESPN. “A lot of guys want to get the first one out of the way early and try to get that pressure off. So, I feel like it feels pretty good.”

Soto is hitting .333 through two games. He has two hits in six at-bats, as well as three walks.

There will naturally be debate on whether Soto deserved all the money the Mets are paying him. Clearly, many people feel he is a needle mover, but time will probably tell if Esiason is correct. Mets fans are hopeful Soto will help the club win its first World Series since 1986.

The Mets play Saturday against Houston.