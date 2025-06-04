The New York Mets are making things interesting in Los Angeles.

Trailing early against the Los Angeles Dodgers after allowing a four-run first inning, the Mets closed the gap to 4–3 in the top of the third inning, powered by a much-needed jolt from Juan Soto, who took Clayton Kershaw deep for a two-run home run—his first against the future Hall of Famer.

Soto, who entered the game hitting just .224, delivered his biggest swing of the season with one out in the fourth, launching a no-doubter into the right-field seats. The blast scored Starling Marte, who had singled earlier in the inning, and brought a jolt of energy to the Mets’ dugout.

It was Soto’s second hit of the night and his second RBI, signaling a potential turnaround after weeks of scrutiny over his underwhelming numbers since signing his historic deal. His performance tonight could prove pivotal, both for his confidence and for a Mets offense that’s struggled to consistently produce.

Francisco Lindor has also contributed, reaching base with a single in the first and coming around to score on a hit by Pete Alonso, who’s 2-for-2 with an RBI. The Mets have already notched four hits against Kershaw, who has struck out just two and allowed three earned runs through four innings.

On the mound, Tylor Megill has labored. The right-hander lasted just 3.1 innings, giving up four runs on three hits, including a two-run homer to Max Muncy, who’s been a problem all night. Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts also tallied RBIs as the Dodgers jumped out to a 4–1 lead before the Mets responded.

Heading into the top of the fifth, the Mets bullpen is active as manager Carlos Mendoza prepares to mix and match to keep it close. With Soto heating up and the offense locked in, this one feels far from over.

Stay tuned as the Mets vs. Dodgers showdown continues to deliver.