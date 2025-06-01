As New York Mets star Juan Soto had been in a slump in regards to the past 17 games without a home run, it would be snapped on Saturday in the 8-2 win over the lowly Colorado Rockies. With many sharing their disappointment with the Mets outfielder in Soto after receiving a huge contract in the offseason, this performance could be a turning point for the 26-year-old.

Soto would hit a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to left field, which was his first since May 9, as one has to imagine how much weight was lifted off his shoulders. He would speak after the game about the support he's received, but still acknowledges that there is a “long way to go” still, according to ESPN.

“It's a great feeling when you feel the support like that,” Soto said. “There’s still a long way to go. It feels good, but we’ve got to keep working.”

He would also be asked if he knew the ball was gone when he got contact and pointed out the speed the ball went off the bat as being a nod-doubter.

“I mean, 110 [mph], you've got to be,” Soto said. “I knew it was gone.”

“He put a really good swing on it,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “For him to hit it out of the ballpark like that on a day that the conditions are not in his favor, that's pretty impressive.”

A “sign of good things to come” for Mets' Juan Soto

Despite the massive discussion around the Mets and Soto, there's no doubt he has the support of his teammates. Soto would homer quickly after Brandon Nimmo as he spoke about celebrating in the dugout and calling it a “sign of good things to come.”

“Francisco [Lindor] and I were doing our picture down there,” Nimmo said. “Heard the sound of the bat and the crowd going wild. We looked out and were able to see him go the other way. That's when he's the best. I think weather's starting to heat up, we're flipping the script into June, this field will start to play a little more fair. I think it's just a sign of good things to come, great to go back-to-back with him.”

At any rate, Soto and New York look to keep the momentum going as the team is 36-22, which puts them first in the AL East as they wrap up the series vs. Colorado on Sunday before starting a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.