As the New York Mets enter the second third of their season, they’re sitting atop the NL East with a 37–22 record—but not without clear warning signs. At the center of it all are Juan Soto’s struggles—an unexpected concern that could quietly reshape the Mets’ approach as the MLB trade deadline draws near.

In a recent column for The Athletic, Tim Britton laid it out simply, the next 50 games will determine whether the Mets should lean on internal growth or “pull the trigger on impact trades.” The front office is watching, especially with October in mind. That statement should ring alarm bells—not in panic, but in planning.

While the Mets’ lineup boasts star power with Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso, production hasn’t met expectation. They rank ninth in NL scoring at 4.41 runs per game—a mark that’s average by playoff standards. If internal improvements stall, adding a bat at DH, catcher, or third could become a priority.

Article Continues Below
More New York Mets News
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.
Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso set new Mets duo franchise recordChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ Juan Soto just needed to play Rockies to hit dingers againZachary Weinberger ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ Juan Soto reacts to finally ending long home run droughtZachary Weinberger ·
New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) reacts after a defensive play by third baseman Brett Baty (not pictured) during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field.
Mets’ Kodai Senga means business with blunt take on NL-best ERAAlex House ·
May 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) looks on before the game against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Brett Baty’s hilarious minor league admission after triple vs. RockiesMike Gianakos ·
New York Mets second baseman Jett Williams (90) throws to first base and retires Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (not pictured) during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.
Paul Skenes trade grades for ex-MLB GM’s Mets-Pirates hypotheticalZachary Howell ·

Meanwhile, the Mets pitching rotation has carried its weight, if not the entire roster. With a 2.85 ERA—the best in the NL—the rotation has proven deep. Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, and David Peterson are steadying forces, but Britton rightly asks who can New York trust come October? The expected returns of Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas may help, but there are no guarantees with health.

And then there’s the bullpen, which has outperformed even the starters but taken recent hits with A.J. Minter and Danny Young out long-term. Edwin Díaz and Reed Garrett are elite, but another left-handed arm or late-inning reliever could be on the wish list.

As Britton framed it, the baseball season breaks into three parts. The second third—the next 50 games—will decide whether the Mets try to “improve the team” or trust the group that got them here. If Soto’s struggles continue and the offense stalls, an external Mets offense upgrade feels not just possible, but necessary.