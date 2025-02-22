New York Mets fans are expecting quite a bit from Juan Soto this upcoming MLB season. They want him to lead the franchise to their first National League pennant in a decade while simultaneously crushing The Bronx's soul. That is a large amount of pressure to put on one man, but such is the downside of a $765 million contract. He looks ready to carry that burden, however.

With excitement exceptionally high for his Mets spring training debut, Soto belted a solo home run in his first at-bat as a member of the team on Saturday afternoon. He pounced on a 91 mph four-seam fastball from Houston Astros pitcher Colton Gordon and launched the ball 426 feet. The crowd in Port St. Lucie, Florida's Clover Park erupted for their new superstar outfielder, via ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Mets' Juan Soto is already putting on a show

Not a bad first impression. Soto has said and done all the right things since spurning the New York Yankees to sign a history-making 15-year deal with the Mets last December. He hyped up the ballclub's championship aspirations and gifted young third baseman Brett Baty a new, $92,000 black Chevrolet Tahoe for allowing him to wear No. 22. He captivates the clubhouse and fandom, emitting an aura that produces goosebumps all throughout Flushing.

But none of that matters if he can't deliver with his bat. Soto totaled a career-high 41 home runs, 166 hits and 128 runs while also slashing .288/.419/.569/.989 for the Yankees last season. The five-time Silver Slugger and four-time All-Star maintained his edge in the playoffs, batting .327 with four homers in 14 games. He parlayed the magnificent campaign into an unprecedented contract that could potentially exceed $800 million.

Mets owner Steve Cohen is investing in a 26-year-old talent he anticipates will be at the forefront of MLB for the next several years. Fans know what often happens when they set the bar high; it usually comes crashing down on their heads.

Though, with Francisco Lindor adding star power and leadership himself, Pete Alonso and Sean Manaea both re-signing in free agency and Mark Vientos looking to expand on his breakout 2024 season, Juan Soto does not have to be a one-man savior. He just needs to come as advertised.

It is only spring training, but so far, so good. He finished 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs, and New York leads Houston 4-1 at time of print.