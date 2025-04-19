Juan Soto hasn’t exactly lit up the stat sheet through his first few weeks in Queens, but on Friday night at Citi Field, he reminded everyone why the Mets gave him a record-setting $765 million contract. Trailing by one run in the fifth inning and mired in a 2-for-24 slump, Soto stepped to the plate to a standing ovation from the home crowd.

The $765 million man responded the best way he knows how—by delivering in the clutch. Soto lined an 0-1 changeup to right field for a game-tying RBI single, snapping his skid and sparking the Mets to a comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the kind of moment the Mets—and their fans—had been waiting for.

“It’s all part of the grind,” Soto said after the game. “You just have to stay confident and trust the work.”

Juan Soto looks to get going for the Mets

Soto entered Friday hitting just .214 with three home runs through his first 20 games. Though he’s flashed his trademark plate discipline, walking frequently and getting on base at a solid clip, he hadn’t consistently delivered in big spots. Frustration was building, with some fans and media voices—like WFAN’s Sal Licata—already sounding the alarm.

“Juan Soto has stunk to start his Mets career,” Licata said in a now-viral rant earlier this week. “Every time he’s come up in a big spot, he has failed.”

That criticism, fair or not, came with some context. Soto recently noted that he’s being pitched to differently without Aaron Judge batting behind him, as he did during his 2024 stint with the Yankees. Pitchers have thrown him fewer fastballs and even fewer strikes overall, forcing him to be even more selective than usual.

“I’ve been growing as a man through my whole career,” Soto said. “Things are going to change. I’ve just got to keep grinding.”

To his credit, Mets co-hitting coach Jeremy Barnes has backed Soto, noting that opposing pitchers are clearly trying to avoid giving him anything hittable.

“We’ve faced a lot of righties lately, and they’re making a choice to pitch around him a bit more and try to get to Pete [Alonso],” Barnes said. “If they don’t throw him a strike, he’s happy to take his walks.”

Still, the fans at Citi Field didn’t come to see walks. They came for moments like Friday night. And for Soto, who homered earlier this week and has shown signs of adjusting, that clutch single might just be the turning point. The Mets entered the weekend at 12-7 and battling with the Phillies atop the NL East. If Soto starts heating up, the rest of the league might want to take notice—because even when he’s slumping, all it takes is one swing to change the game.