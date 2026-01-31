The Chicago White Sox are looking to rebuild for the 2026 season, after trading star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Chicago added a veteran outfielder through free agency on Saturday. The White Sox are coming to terms with free agent Austin Hays, per ESPN.

Hays previously played for the Cincinnati Reds.

“Hays, 30, hit 15 home runs in 103 games for Cincinnati last year. The Sox were looking for a veteran OF and Hays fits the bill,” ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Hays' deal is for $6 million plus incentives, per the New York Post.

The White Sox have struggled in recent years. Chicago finished the 2025 season with a 60-102 record, and finished last in the American League Central.

Austin Hays will add pop to the White Sox batting order

Hays immediately becomes one of the strongest hitters on Chicago's roster. He will also add veteran leadership to a clubhouse that has seen a lot of losing in recent years.

Hays played one season in Cincinnati. He helped lead the Reds to the MLB Playoffs, where they lost in a Wild Card series. In his long career, the veteran outfielder has 83 home runs in the regular season with 312 RBIs.

The White Sox traded arguably their biggest star this offseason in Robert Jr., who went to the New York Mets. Chicago has dealt away a lot of talent over the last few seasons. White Sox fans are desperate for the team to start showing some signs of life once again.

Some MLB analysts think Chicago has been effective this offseason in their rebuild. The White Sox added Japanese star infielder Munetaka Murakami. ESPN analyst Jeff Passan thinks Chicago is on the right track.

“The Chicago White Sox have had a really good offseason. Munetaka Murakami fell into their laps. Seranthony Domínguez is a proven late-inning reliever. Anthony Kay, Sean Newcomb, getting Luisangel Acuña in the Luis Robert trade. Not contenders yet, but it's the right direction,” Passan recently posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Hays played the bulk of his career with the Baltimore Orioles. He also spent some time briefly with the Philadelphia Phillies. In Baltimore, Hays was named an All-Star in 2023.

Time will tell if Hays can help lift the White Sox back to a winning record in 2026.