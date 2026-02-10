The New York Mets made a big splash when they acquired Luis Robert Jr in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. But now, it's not the only deal both franchises have agreed to this offseason.

The White Sox have traded left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson to the Mets for cash considerations, via Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Hudson had been previously designated for assignment by Chicago.

The left-hander began his 2025 season with the Milwaukee Brewers before being designated for assignment and claimed by the White Sox. Over his 16 total appearances, Hudson recorded a 4.80 ERA and a 19/13 K/BB ratio.

Article Continues Below

While those numbers don't paint the prettiest picture, Hudson was a dominant force during the 2024 season with the Brewers. Over 43 appearances, the lefty put up a 1.73 ERA and a 62/17 K/BB ratio. Hudson will need to prove he is still capable of putting up that kind of production. But for the cost of cash considerations, the Mets were willing to roll the dice.

With Brooks Raley being the only other southpaw projected to make the roster, it was clear New York wanted some left-handed help. The franchise has seen plenty of changes to their bullpen throughout the offseason from the departure of Edwin Diaz to the introduction of Devin Williams. Hudson will now try to carve out a role.

The relief pitcher will need to prove himself in spring training, although the lack of lefties will help his case. Still, everyone on the Mets will be on red alert in 2026 after missing out on the playoffs the previous season.