The New York Mets are bringing back a familiar face to their bullpen, as right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek has agreed to a one-year deal for the 2025 season. Stanek, 33, originally joined the Mets at the 2024 trade deadline in a midseason deal with the Seattle Mariners.

“Source: Ryne Stanek has agreed to a one-year deal to rejoin the Mets. It’s a return to Queens for Stanek, who was nails out of the bullpen in the postseason.” via Anthony DiComo on X, formerly Twitter.

Though his tenure in Queens was rocky at times—posting a 6.06 ERA in 17 regular-season appearances—he found his groove in the postseason. Across eight playoff innings, he allowed just three runs while striking out eight batters, proving to be a key asset in the Mets’ October run.

Ryne Stanek returns to the Mets bullpen

Before his brief stint in New York, Stanek had spent the previous three seasons with the Houston Astros, where he played a crucial role in their 2022 World Series-winning bullpen. That year, he dominated opposing hitters, recording a remarkable 1.15 ERA across 59 appearances with an ERA+ of 333—more than three times the league average. However, his performance took a downturn in the following years, as his ERA rose to 4.09 in 2023 and further regressed to 4.88 in 2024.

Despite those struggles, the Mets are betting on a bounce-back season. While his results in 2024 were inconsistent, Stanek’s underlying metrics provide reason for optimism. His strikeout rate jumped to an impressive 33.3% after arriving in New York, and much of his inflated ERA stemmed from just two rough outings. With his power fastball and track record of late-inning success, the Mets see him as a potential high-upside addition to their bullpen.

Stanek’s return also signals the Mets’ continued efforts to solidify their relief corps after making several key moves this offseason. He had reportedly drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Chicago Cubs, but ultimately opted for a reunion in Queens.

While financial terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed, the signing represents a classic buy-low move for the Mets. If Stanek can regain the form he displayed in Houston, he could provide significant value as a late-inning weapon.

With spring training approaching, the Mets are hoping their latest bullpen addition can build on his postseason resurgence and contribute to what they hope will be another deep playoff run.