In Game 2 of their National League Divisional Series, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz struck out Trea Turner to start the eighth inning. Bryce Harper was next up to the plate, but by Diaz's own admission, he didn't go after him. As a result, the Phillies tagged Diaz into allowing two hits, a walk and three earned runs. Diaz's blown save prompted Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to say while on the Foul Territory Show that he needs to be more cautious of his closer's usage for the rest of the playoffs.

“We took care of him the whole year, and we got to this point, and I think it’s just having a feel for the situation. Sugar’s been honest with us, I’m telling him way before the game, as soon as he gets to the ballpark I’m communicating with him some of the potential scenarios that could be in play. ‘Like, hey man, I know I only got 4 outs from you today,' but that might happen in the 7th or in the 8th if their best hitters are coming. It depends on where we are bullpen-wise, too. If I feel like I have some of the high-leverage relievers, then that might not be the case that day.”

Bryson Stott's go-ahead triple against Diaz in the eighth inning was the big momentum shift that breathed life into the Phillies.

Edwin Diaz hasn't been his old self for the Mets all year

The 30-year-old closer has his moments, but the 2024 season has been one of his worst. The Mets' bullpen has been one of their biggest weaknesses all season.

Due to workload, Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek were unavailable during Sunday's game. Jose Butto, who allowed two home runs in Game 3 of the NLWCS, flatlined in the seventh inning, likely forcing Mendoza to bring in Diaz. Tylor Megill was brought in to relieve Diaz in the eighth, his only second relief appearance all season. Ultimately, Megill couldn't seal the deal as he walked both Turner and Harper, allowing Nick Castellanos to hit his walk-off single.

After returning home and given an optional day off, the Mets will host the Phillies in Game 3 on Tuesday.