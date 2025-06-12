The New York Mets got off to a great start in their series finale against the Washington Nationals. Jeff McNeil hit a three-run home run against Mike Soroka in the first inning. That swing was all that Kodai Senga needed to maintain a lead in another dominant start. The 32-year-old has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the league for New York. Unfortunately, manager Carlos Mendoza could be without him for the time being.

In the sixth inning of his start, Senga forced Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams to ground out. However, while trying to beat Abrams to first base, the righty fell to the ground and stayed down after making the play. Trainers came out to care for Senga, and he was eventually able to leave the field under his own power, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Mendoza replaced Senga with Jorge Castillo, who finished off the sixth inning and maintain the Mets' lead. Even if New York walks away with the series sweep, the absence of their ace is concerning.

So far this season, Senga has put up some of the best numbers in Major League Baseball. He improved on his 1.59 ERA with 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Nationals. Thanks to McNeil's home run and a solo shot from Brandon Nimmo, he is in line for his seventh win of the season.

Without him, Clay Holmes will be thrust into the ace role for New York. The pitchers behind him will all move up on spot in the rotation. The injury makes Frankie Montas' return from the injured list even more important for the Mets.

With the trade deadline looming and the Mets holding the best record in the National League, New York could be aggressive. Senga's injury makes it even more likely that David Stearns will bring in a starting pitcher.

Mendoza's rotation has been among the best in the league. However, without Senga in the fold, his managerial skills will be put to the test. Luckily for him, Juan Soto and the rest of the Mets offense seems to be back on track. Regardless, New York wants their ace back on the mound as soon as possible, especially with the Philadelphia Phillies lurking behind them in the NL East.