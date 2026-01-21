The New York Mets have stayed active all offseason in their quest to make a deep playoff run. Now, the franchise has added a veteran reliever to their bullpen mix.

The Mets have signed right-hander Luis Garcia, via Joel Sherman of the New York Post. He is set to make $1.75 million with another $1.25 million available in incentives, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

While the Mets lost closer Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have made a number of intriguing additions to replace him. Former Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams is set to take over the ninth-inning role. Before him, former New York Yankees closer Luke Weaver will likely serve as the setup man. Garcia is set to add even more firepower to New York's relief pitching options.

The righty is coming to the Mets with plenty of experience. Entering MLB in 2013, he has played in the league for 13 seasons on eight different teams. Over 603 games total, Garcia holds a 4.07 ERA and a 547/257 K/BB ratio.

During the 2025 campaign, Garcia played for three different teams. He began the year with the Los Angeles Dodgers before moving to the Washington Nationals, ultimately ending the year with the Los Angeles Angels. Over 58 games total, Garcia put up a 3.42 ERA and a 48/26 K/BB ratio.

He may not bring as much name value as Williams or Weaver, but the veteran will now be a key piece of New York's bullpen. A strong performance would only get more money in Garcia's pocket and the Mets closer to their goal.