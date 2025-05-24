The New York Mets found themselves in a unique spot for their first of three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Set for a battle royal against one of the best teams in baseball, the Mets and Dodgers had to hit the locker rooms as the area dealt with storms, leaving the exact start time of the game up in the air.

Fortunately, the fans who did make it out to Citi Field weren't left unentertained, as, with nothing better to do, Mets management decided to broadcast Game 2 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks on the stadium's massive jumbotron.

The Mets turned on the Pacers-Knicks game during the rain delay at Citi Field ☔️🏀

Now, for fans in New York, this was a pretty big deal, as whether you root for the Yankees or the Mets, the Big Apple remains firmly Knicks country outside of the small section of Brooklyn where the Nets reign supreme. The city has been revitalized by the deepest Knicks playoff run in years, and the club is just three more wins away from returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1990s.

While the Mets haven't been as successful as the Knicks as of late, with Juan Soto struggling at the plate and the Phillies overtaking New York for the top spot in the NL East thanks to an 8-2 run over the past eight games, fans still have faith that things will turn around in the not-too-distant future, with a chance to compete for a World Series berth very much still on the table.

For the Mets to get where they want to be, however, they need to prove they can play at the same level as the Dodgers, who are the reigning and defending World Series Champions. Whenever Game 1 of their series starts, it's safe to say it will be a massive measuring stick for New York's NL baseball team.