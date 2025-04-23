The New York Mets and manager Carlos Mendoza have one of the best rosters in MLB. Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Juan Soto form one of the formidable trios the league has to offer. Unfortunately for Soto, he is off to one of the slowest starts of his career. Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez gave his two cents on Soto's struggles, writing on X, formerly Twitter, that he isn't worried about the superstar.

“I would not worry about him. He’s going to pick up from his bases, on base percentage and he’s gonna get his hits,” Martinez wrote about Soto's slow start.

Soto was the biggest free agent signing this winter. So far, though, he has yet to live up to his 15-year, $765 million contract with New York. If he were to maintain his current level, he would turn in his lowest batting average (.244) since his first year with the San Diego Padres in 2022 (.236). However, the odds of Soto not being able to put everything together is astronomically small.

Despite Soto's struggles, the rest of the Mets have more than picked up his slack. Lindor and Alonso continue to lead the offense, with Brandon Nimmo also off to a stellar start. New York is sitting pretty at the top of the NL East, one of the most competitive divisions in MLB.

Soto's power is a big plus when he is swinging it well, but he continues to have an impact even though he's not hitting as many bombs. His on-base percentage is still elite and he is still scoring a ton of runs.

Mendoza has chosen not to mess with the Mets' lineup as Soto finds his way out of his slump, trusting the 26-year-old behind Lindor in the order.

If Juan Soto can find his way out of his slump, the New York Mets are one of the few teams who can rival the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the National League.