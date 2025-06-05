One of the biggest storylines in this young MLB season has been the struggles of New York Mets superstar Juan Soto after he signed a record-breaking $765 million contract in the offseason.

However, Soto is slowly starting to figure it out offensively, and Mets teammate Pete Alonso is here to remind everyone that Soto is truly a gamer who eats, lives, and breathes baseball at just 26 years old.

Via the On Base podcast with Mookie Betts:

“He’s a 26-year old kid, but he’s committed to his routine and he’s committed to his process. But at the end of the day the kid eats, sleeps, and drinks ball, Alonso said. ” Like he just is so committed to baseball, committed to the game, committed to his craft. Like Juan is so dedicated to his craft, and people think of him like he’s a super veteran, but really he’s just a 26-year old guy. He’s been in the league, this is his seventh full year, eighth season and what he’s been able to do and accomplish. He’s been so dedicated and such routine oriented and he’s owned it and that’s why you get the results on the field.”

Sometimes we forget that Soto is still so young. After all, he made his MLB debut at just 19 years of age in 2018. He then won a World Series a year later with the Washington Nationals. Soto's resume speaks for itself, but it's understandable why Mets fans are getting impatient with the four-time All-Star.

Soto is batting a career-low .232 at the moment with just 11 home runs. That being said, the outfielder has at least one hit in five of his last six games. You can see that Soto is getting his confidence back, and that's a fantastic sign for New York, which is looking to make a World Series run this fall.

As for Alonso, he's raking. The first baseman is hitting .290 with 14 bombs and 53 RBIs. If Soto can follow suit, the Mets' duo will be a nightmare for opposing pitchers.