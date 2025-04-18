The New York Mets are off to a hot start this season, owning a 12-7 record through their first 19 games played. The franchise is in first place in the NL East, and much of the success is thanks to the prolific play from Pete Alonso.

In the offseason, the Mets managed to re-sign the 30-year-old first baseman to a two-year, $54 million contract. That deal is arguably shaping up to be the steal of the offseason, as Alonso is listed as the second-best hitter in MLB in the league's updated power rankings. New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is the only player ranked ahead of Alonso.

This week’s Hitter Power Rankings are in! 📊 pic.twitter.com/9BL2r7V33W — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pete Alonso has been a monster to begin the 2024 campaign. Through 67 at-bats, the four-time All-Star owns a .343 batting average and .451 OBP while hitting five home runs and 21 RBIs. Additionally, his .687 slugging percentage leads the entire league. If he continues this pace, the Mets star could certainly be in the running for NL MVP by the end of the season.

The Mets gambled big time in contract negotiations with Alonso. The star first baseman was seeking a longer-term deal, however, New York was able to sign him to a two-year deal instead. Alonso can opt out of his contract after this season. If he does, that likely means he played extremely throughout the 2025 campaign and hopes to cash in on a long-term deal next year.

New York had one of the busiest offseasons in MLB. Not only did they re-sign Pete Alonso to a new contract, but they also managed to land superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal. Other notable acquisitions include pitcher Sean Manea (who hasn't played yet due to injury), pitcher Clay Holmes, and setup man AJ Minter.

Alonso will have another chance to show off his skills on Friday when the Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals. It's the second contest of a four-game series. New York won the first matchup in a 4-1 Thursday night victory.