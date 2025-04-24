The New York Mets are one of the hottest teams in the MLB to start the season, as they're 18-7 and in first place in the NL East. After their win against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 23, Pete Alonso shared why the Mets are off to such a great start to the season, and it seems like it has to do with the chemistry.

“It’s like we’ve [all] been playing together for years,” Alonso said.

With their win against the Phillies, they became the first Mets team to ever start a season 12-1 at home, which continues to show how this team continues to come together early in the season and feed off of each other.

“This is a really special group,” Alonso said. “The guys that were added — not just talent-wise, but personality-wise — they just kind of jelled right in.”

The Mets are on a seven-game winning streak, which includes back-to-back sweeps of the St. Louis Cardinals and Phillies. They're doing all of this without their key players, such as Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, who have both been sidelined since spring training.

On the other hand, Francisco Lindor has been playing a big part in the Mets' hot start, and he recently got an MVP endorsement from former MLB player Mark DeRosa, who is now an MLB Network analyst.

“He finished second last year to (Shohei) Ohtani, NL MVP,” DeRosa said on MLB Network. “He'd be your leading vote-getter right now, the way I see it.”

If the Mets can continue to play at a high level, it wouldn't be a surprise if they were in conversations at the end of the year for the team favored to win a championship. It's obvious that they have the talent to do so, and as they get healthy, it may look scary for the rest of the MLB.