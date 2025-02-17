Once the New York Mets signed Juan Soto to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract in the offseason (can reach $805 million), they were guaranteed to enter the 2025 campaign with towering expectations. Even so, management and fans both recognized that the team was lacking protection in the middle of the lineup. The return of Pete Alonso should ideally allay that concern.

The man who will soon hold the franchise all-time record for most home runs– needs 27 to pass Darryl Strawberry's 252– finally ended the suspense and re-signed with the Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal in early February. A reunion seemed improbable after owner Steve Cohen bluntly said he did not like the Scott Boras-led negotiations during the Amazin' Day fan event in January.

Though, as Alonso remained on the market, New York decided to pounce. Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns flew to Tampa, Florida to meet with him and put pen to paper. The four-time All-Star first baseman is now ready to get back to work with the team he always envisioned himself playing for in the upcoming season.

“For me, this was it,” Alonso said, per The Athletic's Will Sammon, after arriving in Port St. Lucie for spring training. “I mean, throughout the entire offseason, we had the best dialogue from the Mets. For us, this was the best opportunity. I’m just really happy to be back.”

Pete Alonso and Mets are a good match

The 30-year-old made it clear that he preferred coming back to Flushing over all other options, after building a bond with the team and community for the last six years. He bet on himself, however, reportedly turning down a seven-year contract worth $158 million and ultimately testing the open market. Alas, Alonso becomes yet another Scott Boras client to settle for a short-term deal.

Though, there are certainly more painful compromises than the one the two-time Home Run Derby champion agreed to this winter. He will earn $30 million in 2025 and has the choice to opt out of the second year of the contract. If Pete Alonso can belt around 40 homers and post a slugging percentage closer to his .514 career output, he will have a chance to recoup the money he previously rejected.

Citi Field will give the Polar Bear a warm welcome when the Mets take the field for their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 4. He extended the season by hitting a three-run blast off then-Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams in the decisive Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series on Oct. 3. Now, Pete Alonso can add to his orange and blue legacy by helping New York finish the job.