The New York Mets are one of the few realistic teams remaining in Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes. But as they put the full court press on Soto, Pete Alonso's future in New York is getting murkier and murkier.

The Mets have yet to speak with Alonso on a new deal. Furthermore, he declined the team's previous seven-year, $158 million contract extension offer. The first baseman will certainly be sought after be other clubs and Christian Walker is available in free agency should Alonso walk. None of these things mean Alonso is destined to leave the Mets. However, it at least paints New York's Alonso pursuit in a cloudy light.

Until Soto makes his decision, it will be difficult for the Mets to make a play on Alonso. Soto is expected to command a contract north of $700 million. Owner Steve Cohen has the money. But he cannot negotiate a historic contract with Soto while satisfying Alonso's monetary needs.

If Soto signs elsewhere, it would seem likely that New York would turn to retaining their homegrown star. However, perhaps the Mets look to pivot completely. They'll have the biggest bag to spend in MLB if they can't get Soto. New York could let Alonso walk and instead fill their roster with numerous other top free agency targets.

Until Soto – or if Alonso beats him – signs, this is all speculation more than anything else. The fact New York reportedly hasn't spoken to Alonso is an ominous sign. But many teams around the league are a bit halted in what they can do until the biggest domino in the room falls.

If Pete Alonso does leave the Mets, he will end his tenure in New York with 226 home runs and 586 RBI. He's a four-time All-Star, a former Rookie of the Year and two-time Home Run Derby champion.

Juan Soto is at the top of the Mets' holiday wish list. But their fiery pursuit could end up costing them Alonso.