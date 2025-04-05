The New York Mets made their home debut on Friday at Citi Field in Flushing and it resulted in a 5-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was also Pete Alonso's first game in front of the Mets faithful since reuniting with the ball club in the winter on a new deal after hitting free agency.

It's common knowledge that Alonso has always been a beloved figure by this passionate fanbase and they showed him all the support in the home opener, from start to finish. Alonso, who finished the day 1 for 3 with a two-run homer, had an awesome message for the fans following the contest.

Via SNY:

"I can't thank you enough for your unwavering support through it all. You guys are awesome. Much love guys, thank you." Pete Alonso thanks the Citi Field crowd

43,645 fans piled into Citi Field and kept the energy going all afternoon. Alonso, who has spent his entire career with the Mets, seemed destined for a new organization in 2025 because he was in search of a long-term deal. The slugger eventually settled for a two-year $54 million contract with New York, forming a power duo with Juan Soto in the heart of the New York lineup.

Alonso even got a standing ovation from the Mets supporters before his first at-bat, where he took Kevin Gausman deep on a pitch that he had no business hitting out of the yard:

Alonso somehow hits this pitch out.

Pure strength from the Polar Bear. Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza was absolutely ecstatic to see Alonso hit a bomb in his first home AB after the warm welcome:

“It’s pretty cool. Not gonna lie,” said Mendoza. “You were there in the dugout, and everybody’s kind of waiting for that moment as he’s walking towards the plate to a standing ovation. He means a lot to the people, the fans, and to our players, and then for him to go out there, you know, first at bat of the season here at Citi Field after the off-season, with all the rumors and all that. It’s a pretty cool feeling for him, for all of us.”

The Mets are among the World Series favorites and Alonso's production will be key in making their title aspirations become a reality. He's certainly off to a rocking start, slashing .292 with three homers and 10 RBI.