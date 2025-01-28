The New York Mets have had a busy offseason thus far, including most notably signing free agent superstar Juan Soto to a record-breaking contract to pry him away from the crosstown rival New York Yankees. The move gave the Mets an extra jolt of momentum after their surprisingly deep playoff run this past fall and the organization hopes that it will turn them into championship contenders for years to come.

Another contract situation on the Mets roster that still needs to be sorted out is that of Pete Alonso, who is currently a free agent and has yet to give an indication that he plans to return to New York.

Recently, Alonso's teammate, Mets utility player Jeff McNeil, took to the MLB Network to share his wishes for the star's decision.

“I hope that he's a Met. He is one of my best friends that I've ever played with and I would love to have him around, but I want what is best for him,” said McNeil.

What is best for Pete Alonso would appear to be whoever is willing to pay him the most money.

Recently, Mets owner Steve Cohen got one hundred percent candid with fans about what the holdup on a new contract is for Alonso during a fan event at Citi Field, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

“Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation,” Cohen said. “I mean, [Juan Soto's negotiation] was tough. This is worse. A lot of it is, we've made a significant offer. I don't like the structures that are being presented back to us. I think it's highly asymmetric against us, and I feel strongly about it.”

With the season now just two months away, it's looking increasingly likely that the negotiations with Alonso could go on into the spring training period, which is set to begin in February.