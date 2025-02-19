The New York Mets received some good news with spring training set to begin soon. Star shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio, who has been rehabbing an anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee for the last 15 months.

Mauricio could be approaching his return, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“It’s been a long time,” Mauricio said through his interpreter. “I do finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. I’m very excited for that moment when I’m able to come back.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is determined to see Mauricio keep making progress in his recovery.

“Right now, he’s trending in the right direction, and we want to keep it that way,” Mendoza said.

Mauricio is looking to begin contributing to the Mets' success soon, believing his recovery has made him a better player.

“I think it’s going to be a good comeback,” Mauricio said. “I’m the type of player that believes in my ability. I have the confidence in my work ethic and everything that I do. I’m the type of player that sets goals, and my goal is to come back and to come back a better player. I think it’s going to be a good moment for me and everybody else.”

Steve Cohen not done

Following their run to the NLCS in 2024, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is ready for more.

“How much fun was that?” Cohen asked reporters via the New York Post. “I don’t know if I ever felt anything, that type of emotion that was almost on a daily basis. When you get that feeling, you want more of that.”

Cohen believes his team's offense will help them achieve more success in 2025.

“I think it’s a team that is going to produce runs,” Cohen said. “I think our pitching is going to surprise people. The other thing is, we’re flexible. If we have to make changes or improve the team during the year, we saw what we did in 2024 and we’ll do it again.”