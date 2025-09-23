The New York Mets suffered a critical late-season setback as veteran pitcher Tylor Megill underwent Tommy John surgery, ending his season and casting doubt over his availability in the 2026 season.

The update surrounding Megill was shared by MLB's Anthony DiComo, who posted the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the procedure had already been completed.

“News: Tylor Megill had Tommy John surgery yesterday.”

The 30-year-old began the year in the rotation but was moved to the bullpen after a midseason shift. The role change worked, as the 6-foot-7 righty improved his command and posted a 3.95 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 14 games. His versatility has made him a valuable piece of the staff.

The Tommy John surgery adds another blow to a Mets pitching staff already hit hard by injuries. Frankie Montas also underwent the procedure earlier this month. Griffin Canning remains sidelined with an Achilles injury, while Sean Manaea has struggled with availability and effectiveness after starting the year on the injured list with a right oblique strain and later undergoing treatment for a loose body in his pitching elbow.

The Mets’ 2026 rotation outlook grows more uncertain with Megill sidelined. Though he’s under team control through 2027, his recovery could extend into late 2026 or beyond. That absence forces the Mets to rely more heavily on young arms like Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, and Jonah Tong.

Although Megill was already sidelined, his absence still impacts the Mets’ long-term plans. New York may now need to explore external options through free agency or trades this offseason.

His case reflects a broader trend across the league. MLB pitcher injuries continue to rise, especially UCL tears. Tommy John surgery remains common, but the long recovery window disrupts both player development and team strategy.

The Mets, currently tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot, now face another blow to their pitching depth. With six games remaining—three against the Chicago Cubs and three against the Miami Marlins—every arm counts. They likely need to go at least 4-2 to stay in the postseason picture. Megill’s injury, while not unexpected, adds to a growing list of setbacks at the worst possible time.