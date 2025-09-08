The New York Mets turned to three rookie pitchers to help save the season. New York has World Series aspirations in 2025 but the team needed to revamp its struggling rotation. The Mets were hoping to get an additional boost from injured starting pitcher Tylor Megill. But the fifth-year righty suffered a setback.

The Mets shut Megill down after he experienced tightness in his arm during a rehab start, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. He’s scheduled for an MRI to assess the severity of the injury. But the unfortunate development could spell the end of Megill’s season.

After an encouraging start in 2025, Megill landed on the injured list with a sprained right elbow in mid June. The Mets transferred him to the 60-day IL in July. However, Megill took a big step forward last month. The 30-year-old hurler was cleared to begin a rehab assignment as New York anticipated his return for a postseason push.

Mets starter Tylor Megill suffers setback in rehab outing

Megill was slowly building up his innings count in an effort to rejoin the rotation. But in his latest rehab start on Sunday, the pitcher struggled mightily. He allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while hitting two batters. Following the outing, Megill reported tightness in his elbow.

Article Continues Below

The Mets’ rotation started strong but faded as the season wore on. Injuries and ineffectiveness plagued New York’s starters during a midseason lull. With the veterans struggling the team opted to call up its top pitching prospects, hoping the rookies could breathe new life into the rotation.

The Mets are in the midst of a historic stretch. New York is starting three straight pitchers who all have four or fewer career appearances. Unfortunately, the first two outings led to losses.

Jonah Tong took the mound on Saturday and allowed four runs on three hits and four walks in six innings. He earned his first career loss as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away for a 6-3 victory.

Brandon Sproat was up next. Although he carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning in his MLB debut, it wasn’t enough. The Mets squandered Sproat’s quality start, losing to Cincinnati 3-2.

New York gave the ball to Nolan McLean for Monday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are counting on the rookie to get the team back on track. McLean has enjoyed a sensational start for New York. He’s 4-0 with a 1.37 ERA and 0.76 WHIP entering Monday’s matchup.