The New York Mets have managed to remain in the Postseason picture despite a recent stretch of poor play. Rookie starting pitchers Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat have been asked to step up and help an ailing New York rotation.

Each youngster has risen to the occasion in their own way. When speaking about McLean, Sproat, and Tong, a rival scout did not hesitate to provide an honest take on their stuff.

“They’re all nasty,” the scout told Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The Mets currently hold the National League’s final Wild Card spot with a 77-73 record on the season. They are 1.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants for the coveted position, and have been aided by three rookies who've been asked to do more than even the most pessimistic pundit thought they would have to.

Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, and others have struggled, leaving McLean, Sproat, and Tong as some of the Mets’ best potential October options.

Article Continues Below

It could be argued that Nolan McLean has been the best of the trio. Across his first six starts, he has notched four wins and posted a 1.19 ERA. The 24-year-old has earned the lowest ERA through six starts in franchise history and could be a prime candidate to receive a Postseason nod.

Tong and Sproat have not spent as much time in the majors, but will each make starts this week against the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals respectively.

The Mets have enjoyed a storied history filled with elite pitchers, and their newest arms may be put to the test in a major way as the club looks to make their second straight playoff appearance.

“Obviously, we know it’s there,” McLean said of the group's pressure to succeed in their newfound roles. “But at the same time, we’re competitive and we are trying to go out there and win games wherever we are at. I don’t think we ever really talk about it.