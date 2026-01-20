Recently, the New York Mets made headlines by signing former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million contract. The news came just days after the Mets swung and missed on star free agent Kyle Tucker, who instead signed with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Mets quickly pivoted and signed Bichette to the lucrative deal.

Recently, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on what the Mets' plan is for Bichette positionally.

“Sources: Bo Bichette will play 3B for Mets,” reported Heyman on X, formerly Twitter.

However, recently, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com rated 2022 fourth-round draftee Jacob Reimer as the number two third baseman prospect in MLB heading into next season.

Mayo noted that “Reimer’s profile has shifted from a hit-over-power type to the other way around as he’s learned to turn on pitches more and get them in the air.”

However, he also noted that Reimer and some of the other prospects on the list will “get at-bats in the big leagues, and in the near future, but it’s very possible it won’t be at this position.”

Thus, it's entirely possible that the Mets are able to incorporate Reimer into the mix this year, all while still keeping Bichette at the third baseman position they reportedly plan to play him at.

Overall, it's been a chaotic offseason for the Mets, who watched superstar Pete Alonso walk out the door in free agency to join the Baltimore Orioles, and also saw star reliever Edwin Diaz take off to join the Dodgers.

This all comes in the wake of a disastrous 2025 season that saw the Mets miss the playoffs altogether, despite their record-breaking contract for Juan Soto the previous offseason.

The hope in New York is that the Bichette signing and some of the other moves the team has made will be enough to get them back into contention in 2026.