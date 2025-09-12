The New York Mets looked poised to end their five-game losing skid on Thursday night, during the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in the City of Brotherly Love, when they scored four runs right out of the gate.

The Mets got four runs on the board in the top of the first inning, giving their pitching staff robust run support right away. Unfortunately for New York, its offense was not heard of from the rest of the way, while the Mets saw the Phillies' offense come through. When it was all said and done, the Phillies escaped with a 6-4 victory to complete a three-game sweep of their National League East rivals while the Mets suffered their sixth loss in a row.

Making the evening worse for the Mets was the fact that they became just the first team in the modern era of the big leagues to reach a particular offensive nadir after scoring four runs in the first inning.

“The Mets are the only MLB team in the modern era to score 4+ runs in the first inning but have nobody reach base the rest of the game and end up losing,” shared OptaSTATS via Twitter, formerly Twitter, following New York's loss.

Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo also showed tremendous focus after getting shelled in the first inning, as he was dominant for the remainder of his time on the mound. Luzardo stymied the Mets' offense for the next seven innings, during which he did not allow a hit and a walk. He finished his stint against New York with 10 strikeouts, the sixth time in the 2025 MLB season that he punched out that many batters in a contest.

The Mets' playoff chances just got even more precarious as well. Their 76-71 record is 11 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East standings and only 1.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants for the final NL Wild Card ticket.