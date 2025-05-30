After reaching the National League Championship Series last season, the New York Mets nearly allowed Pete Alonso to leave in free agency. The Mets eventually signed Alonso to a $54 million deal, keeping the core of the team together. While it’s been a rollercoaster season for New York so far, the team remains in the thick of the division race. And Alonso credits Francisco Lindor for the team’s perseverance.

“The one thing that I respect and love the most about him, he shows up every day. He's the type of guy who’s willing to strap it on no matter what, it doesn’t matter how he’s feeling, and he wants to play 162 games. Yes, you talk about the performances… but I think the biggest thing for me is, I love how he posts up, straps up every day and just sends it,” Alonso said of Lindor, per Foul Territory on X.

Francisco Lindor is the Mets’ MVP

Lindor has been extremely durable throughout his 11-year career. Taking away his rookie season, when he didn’t debut until June, and excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Lindor has averaged 152 games a year.

That’s something Alonso would naturally appreciate. The four-time All-Star has averaged 158 games per season over his seven-year career, excluding 2020. And Alonso played all 162 games in 2024, a feat Lindor has yet to accomplish.

Article Continues Below

While Juan Soto’s struggles have dominated coverage of the Mets this season, the team has been competitive. New York is 34-22 entering play on Friday and just two games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

Lindor has clearly established himself as the team’s leader. The 31-year-old veteran is producing at the plate with a .790 OPS and a OPS+ of 125. He’s come through in clutch moments and continues to play Gold Glove-caliber shortstop. But he’s also demonstrated his leadership by supporting struggling teammates.

The Mets appeared to get knocked off-kilter following a traumatic series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. The team was under immense pressure as Soto’s every move was criticized and debated. The Mets could have collapsed under the weight of the stress, turning 2025 into a lost season. Instead, the team got stronger.

New York has won four of its last five games, turning things around in a series against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets then had the good fortune to play the Chicago White Sox. Now they will start a three-game series against the historically bad Colorado Rockies as the team hopes it’s at a turning point that leads to a division crown.