It's no secret that Juan Soto has been struggling as of late, as he's recording a .182 batting average and .387 OBP with just four hits and zero home runs in his last seven games. With the New York Mets star cold at the plate and receiving scrutiny from fans, teammate Francisco Lindor shared a strong message amid the woes.

The 31-year-old shortstop has been in Soto's shoes before, as he's struggled in New York before as well. Lindor was optimistic when discussing Juan Soto, as he believes Soto will eventually turn things around, especially considering the Mets just signed the 26-year-old outfielder to a 15-year deal.

Lindor revealed exactly how he handled his struggles with the Mets when asked about Soto's problems, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The four-time all-star shortstop shared how he blocked out the outside noise and leaned more into the people around him who were there to help him.

“I learned how to stay the course and live in the moment and not live so much with the exterior noises,” Lindor said. “And then rely on the people that were here to help me continue to get better.”

It's been loud for Soto to begin this season, as many Mets fans have voiced their frustration on social media. Some are concerned about his production after the team signed the five-time Silver Slugger to a 15-year, $765 million contract in the offseason.

But Lindor pointed out that 15 years is a long time in DiComo's report. He seemingly believes that if Soto plays for the Mets all 15 years, he'll go down as one of the best players in franchise history.