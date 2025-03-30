If all goes as according to plan, New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza will regularly turn in one of the most imposing lineup cards in the league this season. Though, the top of the order might be considerably lighter for a bit, due to some joyous news. MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor and his wife are expecting their third child within the next two weeks, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

While it is unclear if the star shortstop will have to miss any games in order to welcome in the newest member of the family, the Mets know he could be pulled away imminently. “It could happen at any time,” Mendoza said, via DiComo. “It's been like that for the last week.”

Lindor is starting off the year ice cold, 0-for-9 with no walks in the opening series versus the Houston Astros at time of print, but he has the tools to post another huge campaign. Despite Juan Soto's arrival, New York likely still needs one of the team's top leaders to consistently produce if it is going to contend for a championship.

Beyond notching arguably the best season of his career, the 31-year-old unified the entire fan base in 2024. He flourished in the batter's box, in the field, on the basepaths and in front of the camera. Lindor enthralled Flushing during possibly the most memorable non-championship campaign in franchise history.

The four-time All-Star's heroic, game-winning home run versus the Atlanta Braves on the last day of the regular season pushed the Mets into the playoffs and guaranteed that the usually beleaguered fandom would have a memory to cherish for a lifetime.

And that is exactly what his newborn child will give him and his family, whenever it happens. Francisco Lindor and the Mets continue to wait for the big day.