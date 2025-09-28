The New York Mets kept their playoff hopes alive with a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon.

Clay Holmes threw six innings of one-hit ball to lead the Mets to a much-needed victory, which momentarily gave them a 0.5 game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild card spot in the National League.

The Mets still need a bit of help in order to secure a playoff spot on the final day of the season on Sunday.

New York will need Cincinnati to lose at least one of its two final games against the Milwaukee Brewers, and if the Reds win at least one, the Mets will need to win their season finale on Sunday in Miami.

The simplest way for the Mets would be for them to take care of their own business against the Marlins, with the Reds suffering at least one loss.

Holmes was the hero for New York on Saturday, pitching six scoreless innings, striking out two batters and walking three to earn a much-needed victory. It was Holmes' first outing of at least five innings since Aug 28 after struggling for most of the second half. He posted up a 4.91 ERA in July and a 4.32 ERA in August before transitioning into a ‘piggyback' role with Sean Manaea prior to taking the ball on Saturday.

Article Continues Below

Pete Alonso drove in New York's first two runs to give his team the early lead. He doubled in the first inning to plate Francisco Lindor before hitting a solo home run in the third inning to give the Mets a 2-0 cushion.

Jeff McNeil sent Alonso home with an RBI double of his own in the sixth inning to extend New York's lead to 3-0. Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto each drove in runs in the ninth inning to give the Mets some insurance.

Brooks Raley, Tyler Rodgers and Edwin Diaz each pitched a clean inning in relief to help the Mets secure a win.

New York will wrap up its season at 3:05 p.m. EST in Miami with a chance to secure a spot in the postseason on the line.