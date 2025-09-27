Francisco Lindor got things going early in the New York Mets' matchup against the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

New York is in the mix for a playoff spot as the regular season enters its final stretch. They are competing with the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks for the last ticket in the National League bracket.

Beating the Marlins will be crucial, as their playoff hopes are at stake. Lindor fully understood that, coming out the gate with a solo shot to right-center field to open up the scoring.

Francisco Lindor leads off the game with a MASSIVE home run 💥 pic.twitter.com/UoLO514Jbc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's at stake for Francisco Lindor, Mets

Francisco Lindor's home run in the first inning marked his 31st of the 2025 MLB season. He continues to stand out as one of the best hitters in the league, hoping to lead the Mets to playoff action this year.

Prior to this game, Lindor has a .267 batting average for 115 runs, 84 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases. The five-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner remains potent whenever he steps up to the plate, making him a threat against any opponent.

New York has an 82-77 record on the season, holding the second spot in the NL East Division standings. They are 12 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed, needing wins in their final series for a playoff spot.

With one spot up for grabs in the NL bracket, the Mets need to secure it over the likes of the Reds and Diamondbacks. They have been in the playoff mix throughout the 2020s, making the postseason in two of the last five years while having a .433 win percentage at worst or a .623 win percentage at best.

After their series opener, the Mets will prepare for Game 2 against the Marlins. The contest will take place on Sept. 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET.