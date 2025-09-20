The New York Mets are facing a dire problem with their pitching crew. Injuries have decimated their rotation, leaving a ton of questions about their depth heading into the postseason. Now, the Mets are about to lose two more arms for the rest of the year… and potentially even longer.

Tylor Megill and Reed Garrett are two pitchers for the Mets who have been out for quite some time. The initial diagnosis for both pitchers was that there were some issues with their elbows, but they just needed a few weeks of rest. However, things have now changed. After setbacks in their rehabs, both Megill and Garrett were recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.

A pitcher typically goes through Tommy John surgery to repair their ulnar collateral ligament, or UCL. Tommy John surgeries are notorious for killing a pitcher's ability to pitch for an extended period of time. Should both Megill and Garrett opt to go through the surgery, one could expect both Mets pitchers to be out through the 2026 season as well.

Garrett has an alternative to Tommy John surgery, according to Britton. However… that alternative comes with its own set of issues.

“The other option is to receive an injection of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) after undergoing surgery on the nerve, then seeing how his elbow feels next spring before deciding if ligament surgery is necessary. That choice, though, would imperil a chunk of the 2027 season, as well.”

The Mets, with their 80-74 record, are still currently in position to make the playoffs as the final Wild Card team. However, there are a handful of teams right on their tails. The Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the San Francisco Giants are two to four games behind. A slump from New York could spell even more disaster for their catastrophic season.