The Toronto Blue Jays locked up Vladimir Guerrero Jr on a 14-year, $500 million deal on Monday. It changes the offseason outlook, the American League East, and the Blue Jays' future immediately. It also impacts the New York Mets, who were connected to Guerrero after they did not give Pete Alonso a long-term contract. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has more on how Guerrero will impact Alonso.

“The price for the Mets to retain their own first baseman, Pete Alonso, probably just went up as well,” Rosenthal wrote. “Alonso, who at 30 is four years older than Guerrero, struggled on the open market last offseason. The two-year, $54 million contract he signed with the Mets includes an opt-out after this season, one Alonso is certain to exercise if his hot start is the prelude to a monster year. True, Alonso will continue to face questions about his defense and athleticism. But Guerrero and Soto faced those questions, too, and at younger ages. Have at it, Steve Cohen.”

Cohen is the richest owner in sports and has spent a lot of money on the Mets' roster in his tenure. Guerrero would have been the perfect fit on their team, but that is out the window now. What does that mean for Alonso?

The Mets must keep Pete Alonso long-term

While the Pete Alonso free agency saga dragged on, Cohen spoke at a fan fest. He said that Alonso's negotiations were tougher than Juan Soto's despite the difference in money and years. The Mets did get the deal done, keeping Alonso for at least this season and potentially another after that.

The first base market just dried up, with the best free agent at the position in a generation not hitting the market. While Alonso has put together great seasons, getting younger at the position with Guerrero would have been tempting. Alonso is the Mets' homegrown star and now their best option for their long-term first baseman.

Alonso is off to a blistering start for the Mets this season. He has three home runs and 11 RBIs through nine games this season and has multiple game-winning hits. Juan Soto is ascending after shaking off the cobwebs and Jesse Winker has come in clutch multiple times.

The Mets may have to try and sign Alonso again next offseason if he opts out of his contract. With no other great options at first, it could be a big payday for the Polar Bear.