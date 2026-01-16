The New York Mets are trying to keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Only a few teams in the National League will have an opportunity to keep up with the team from Hollywood. The Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Diego Padres have the talent, but will anyone prevent the Dodgers from the three-peat?

The Mets believe they can do that. After missing out on Kyle Tucker to the Dodgers on Thursday night, the Mets responded by signing star hitter Bo Bichette to a three-year contract. Bichette joins Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor for a solid trio of star hitters. Bichette will reportedly play third base, which gives the Mets a ton of depth in the infield. Outside of Juan Soto in the right field and Tyrone Taylor in center field, the Mets are still in need of a left fielder. Luisangel Acuna could move to the outfield, but the Mets are likely to bring in another player to fill that role.

With Tucker off the market, Bellinger is the next biggest name in the outfield. The Mets could be a good fit for the slugger, and he wouldn't be traveling far. Bellinger could still play first base at times with the Mets.

Here is what ESPN's Buster Olney posted on X about the potential fit.

“One rival evaluator notes how well Cody Bellinger would fit into the Mets' current roster: plays all three OF spots plus 1B (giving another alternative to Polanco), fits the pre-winter aim of run prevention, plus depth in a top-heavy lineup. He's the last big money position player on the board. The Mets haven't been focused on him all winter, but then again, back in November, they probably never dreamed they pay a third baseman who's never played third $42 million in free agency.”