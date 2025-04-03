ESPN released its top 100 players in MLB list, and players have been reacting to the rankings, with some pointed critiques in multiple areas. One of those is in regard to New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was ranked No. 17, one spot behind Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. New York Yankees reliever and former Met Adam Ottavino disagreed with that ranking.

“I feel like there's a huge separation in actual production at this moment between Lindor and De La Cruz,” veteran reliever Adam Ottavino said, via Buster Olney of ESPN. “I know [De La Cruz's] ceiling is insane and he's so fun to watch, but he's just not anywhere close to Lindor yet, in my mind.”

Another anonymous player disagreed with Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes being ahead of Lindor, with the common trend being that Lindor has a better track record than multiple players ahead of him on the list.

“Paul Skenes has amazing stuff,” another player said. “But he's ahead of Francisco Lindor? Like, a shortstop who plays every day and just finished second in the NL MVP race?”

Lindor is a player who has often been viewed as disrespected throughout his career. He is on track to have a good case for the Hall of Fame by the time he is done playing. However, Lindor is usually a slow starter each season, which means he gets left off of the All-Star Game roster. He has not been to an All-Star Game since 2019, before he was traded to the Mets.

Last season, Lindor did not make the All-Star Game, but was in a dead heat with Shohei Ohtani for the National League MVP award before a late-season injury hurt his case.

It appears that players around the league have a ton of respect for Lindor, and rightfully so.