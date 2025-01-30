The San Diego Padres have made it clear that both Dylan Cease and Michael King are available for trade. Cease is a free agent after this season and the team is trying to fill other roster holes, while King is expected to be in an arbitration battle with the ball club next month. There is no shortage of interest in the two starters, however. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have reportedly spoken to the Padres about Cease and King, per Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated.

For the Mets, adding another starter wouldn't be a bad move by any means. They currently have Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, David Peterson, and Frankie Montas in their rotation. Clay Holmes also joined from the NY Yankees and is expected to start. Cease and King are both quality arms and either of them would be a huge help.

But with the Padres' asking price for Cease reportedly high, the Mets are showing more interest in King. He posted a 13-9 record and 2.95 ERA last season with San Diego, striking out 201 hitters in 173.2 innings of work. Per Ragazzo, trading for King and giving the Padres a top prospect in return has been a scenario the two ball clubs have discussed.

As for the Braves, they need another starter as bad as any. Max Fried walked in free agency and received a record-breaking deal from the Yankees. Charlie Morton meanwhile signed a one-year contract to join the Baltimore Orioles. While it's hard to replace either arm, Atlanta does need to sign someone. Whether it's Cease or King, any help would be nice right now for an organization that wants to be a contender every single season.

If the Mets wanted to go another route, Jack Flaherty and Nick Pivetta are reportedly two other starters they have their eye on. Steve Cohen is never afraid to spend, so you can expect them to do something.