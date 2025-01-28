The New York Mets made a historic signing this offseason. While Juan Soto is the new face of their franchise, they still have holes to fill. With Luis Severino now on the Athletics and Jose Quintana still in free agency, starting pitching is among their biggest needs. Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery needs a new home and Mets infielder Jeff McNeil needs a new home. The two teams should link up for a trade before Spring Training begins.

Montgomery won the World Series with the Texas Rangers but could not find a home last year in free agency. He signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks with a player option for 2025. After a poor season in Arizona, owner Ken Kendrick flamed him publically. Add that with Corbin Burnes' addition and you have a trade candidate that the Mets should be all in on.

Jeff McNeil had a similar story with the Mets last season. He began as the starting second baseman but his offensive struggles forced Jose Iglesias into the lineup. His great play and Latin pop star persona galvanized the fan base and left McNeil out of many of the iconic games from last fall. Now, Luisangel Acuña is ready to make the Major League jump and McNeil can be dealt.

The Diamondbacks could use McNeil, who has defensive versatility and a solid contact bat. And the Mets could use another pitcher to fill out their rotation. Both sides are ready to compete in a loaded National League and should be looking to make deals up until Opening Day.

The Mets pieced together a rotation full of guys on one-year contracts and went to the NLCS last year. Just because they don't have a bona fide ace does not mean they won't compete in their division.

Jordan Montgomery would be a perfect Mets addition

The Mets have the richest owner in baseball, Steve Cohen, signing the checks for the franchise. While he has expressed frustrations with the Pete Alonso negotiations, he has not stopped spending money. Alonso could leave the team, which would make trading McNeil harder. But if Alonso comes back, McNeil won't have a place to play.

Pitching is so important, especially when going up against high-profile offenses like the Phillies and Braves. The Mets saw it first-hand last year, as they took Sean Manaea and Luis Severino into the NLDS against Philly. But Montgomery had a brutal season last year and has massive bust potential.

David Stearns brought the Brewers' pitching development process to the Mets which is a significant advantage for New York. A trade for Montgomery would be the biggest test of that process to date. He is a high-profile name, this would be a high-profile trade, and the Mets have a big season upcoming.

Financially, this move would benefit the Diamondbacks in the short term. Montgomery is making $22.5 million on a deal that expires at the end of this season. McNeil has two years left at $15.75 million with a club option for 2027. It would help Arizona's books for now but hamper them with a contract for an extra year.

The Mets are still in a position to take on money this season. And the Diamondbacks are likely looking to shed some payroll after the Burnes contract. These two teams are a perfect match and this deal should happen before Spring Training begins.