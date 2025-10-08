As the Toronto Blue Jays are looking to close out the New York Yankees in Game 4, they are also making some changes to the lineup, as a key rookie will be in the bullpen, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

“News: Trey Yesavage will be in the Blue Jays’ bullpen tonight. Kevin Gausman will throw a ‘modified bullpen' today and it would have to be a ‘very unique' spot for him to pitch in relief, but Yesavage is likelier,” Matheson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Yesavage threw 5 1/3 hitless innings and struck out 11, which was a franchise postseason record, in Game 2 of the series. After the game, he talked about his strong play and how it felt to take that 2-0 lead at the moment.

“This has got to be cloud nine,” Yesavage said via ESPN's Jorge Castillo. “I couldn't imagine a better feeling right now.”

It seems like he's always been ready for the moment, because before even Game 1 started, he had the ultimate confidence in himself, saying, “I'm built for this.” Yesavage showed he was built for this, and came out with the big performance in the next game.

“I was sitting in there thinking about the comment I made the other day, where I said I'm built for this,” Yesavage said. “And I was like, ‘Well, I'd better back that up.' I wanted to go out there and do the best I possibly could. Thankfully, it stayed true to that.”

It makes sense why he's in the bullpen for Game 3 after the Blue Jays' recent loss, and they probably don't want to give the Yankees any more momentum than they have. If the Blue Jays want to advance, they're going to have to do what helped them get this far, and make sure the game doesn't slip away from them like Game 3.